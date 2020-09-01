Claudia DurhamOCEAN PARK — Claudia Durham of Ocean Park, Washington, died on Aug. 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Arrangements are pending at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Glen CarlsonNASELLE — Glen Carlson of Naselle, Washington, died on August 27, 2020 at the age of 59. Arrangements are pending at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.