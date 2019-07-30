OCEAN PARK — Steven Dvorak , 67, passed away at his Ocean Park home after a courageous battle with cancer on July 27, 2019. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
OCEAN PARK — Dennis Condit, 66, passed away at his Ocean Park home, July 21, 2019. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
LONG BEACH — Loretta Ryland, 69, a Long Beach resident passed July 28, 2019 after her battle with cancer. Arrangements are by Penttila's Chapel by The Sea.
