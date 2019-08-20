George Atcher
OCEAN PARK — George Atcher, 56, long-time resident of the peninsula passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. His guest book is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
Ronald Kramer
ILWACO — Ronald “Ronnie” Kramer, passed away at his Ilwaco, Washington residence on Aug. 8, 2019. His guest book is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.