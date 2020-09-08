Mark HammondOCEAN PARK — Mark Hammond, 63, of Ocean Park, Washington died on September 3, 2020. His guest book is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
Michael ManciniLONG BEACH — On Sept. 6, 2020, Michael Mancini, of Long Beach, Washington died at the age of 86. Services are pending with Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
