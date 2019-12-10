Joan Heitsuman
LONG BEACH — Joan Heitsuman, 82, died Dec. 8, 2019 in Long Beach; one day short of her 83rd birthday. She was a retired surgical technician. At her request there will not be a service. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
David Hoglund
OCEAN PARK — David E. Hoglund, 68, died at his family’s home in Ocean Park on Dec. 6, 2019. He was a native of Vancouver, Washington. No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
