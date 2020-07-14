Barbara Ann Hilbert
VANCOUVER — Barbara Ann Hilbert, 76, a resident of Chinook and life-long resident of the area, died in Vancouver, Washington on July 11, 2020. No service will be held. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Scott Wardell
CHINOOK — Scott Wardell, 58, died at his Chinook residence in July 8, 2010 after a battle with cancer. A native of Portland, he moved to the local area 18 years ago. No service will be held. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
C. Danny Handley
LONG BEACH — Carl Danny Handley, 80, a resident of the Peninsula the past 20 years, died at his home in Long Beach on the morning of July 5, 2020 with his wife Gayle at his side. A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
