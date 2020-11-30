Terry Hoover

LONG BEACH — Terry Hoover, 57, of Long Beach, Washington, died in Long Beach on Nov. 22, 2020. Arrangements are by Penttila’s by the Sea, Long Beach.

Ingrid Bales

LONG BEACH — On Nov. 24, 2020, Ingrid Bales, 89, of Long Beach, Washington with her husband Frank by her side. Arrangements are by Penttila’s by the Sea, Long Beach.

Victor Sherrard

ILWACO — Victor Sherrard of Ilwaco, Washington died on November 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Arrangements are by Penttila’s by the Sea, Long Beach.

George Kopp

OCEAN PARK — George Kopp, 71, of Ocean Park, Washington, died on Nov. 26, 2020. Arrangements are by Penttila’s by the Sea, Long Beach.

Samuel C. Burke

RAYMOND — Samuel C. Burke, died in Raymond, Washington on Nov. 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Arrangements are by Penttila’s by the Sea, Long Beach.

Loren G. Ross

LONGVIEW — Loren G. Ross, 89, of Naselle, Washington died in Longview, Wash., on Nov. 30, 2020. Arrangements are by Penttila’s by the Sea, Long Beach.