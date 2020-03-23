George Wilson
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident George Wilson, 74, died at his residence on March 18, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Per his wishes, there will not be a service. George's guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Jeffrey Blake
LONG BEACH — A 15-year resident of the Peninsula, Jeffrey Blake, 60, died of natural causes at his Long Beach residence on March 17, 2010. Private family services will be held. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
