Frederick Kirkman
NASELLE — Frederick Calvin Kirkman of Naselle, Wash., died with his family by his side on April 12, 2021 at the age of 74. Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea is in charge of arrangements.
Robert White III
OCEAN PARK — On April 12, 2021, Robert White III, 79, of Ocean Park, Wash., passed away. Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Allan Somers
PENINSULA — Timothy “Tim” Somers passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 72. Graveside services will be held on Friday April 16, at 1 p.m., at Lone Fir Cemetery in Long Beach, Wash. Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea is in charge of arrangements.
John Granlund
OCEAN PARK — John Granlund died at his home with family by his side on April 13, 2021 at the age of 86. Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea is in charge of arrangements.
