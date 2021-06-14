Frieda May Kragerud
NASELLE — Frieda May Kragerud of Naselle, Wash., died on June 10, 2021, at the age of 69. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach.
Roger Kirkwood
OCEAN PARK — Roger Kirkwood, 74, of Ocean Park, Wash., passed away on June 11, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach.
Kenneth Everett
LONG BEACH — Kenneth Everett, of Long Beach, Wash., died on June 11, 2021, at the age of 74. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach.
William Haynes
OCEAN PARK — William Haynes, 82, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on June 12, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach.
