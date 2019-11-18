Patricia Macomber

OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident Patricia Macomber, 53, died at her residence on Nov. 18, 2019, following a battle with cancer. Her husband Gerald was at her side. No service will be held at her request. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Gib Haataia

ASTORIA — Lifelong Naselle resident Gilbert "Gib" Haataia, 80, died in Astoria on Nov. 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Debra Lee Stafford

ASTORIA — Long Beach resident Debra Stafford, 68, died in Astoria on Nov. 11, 2019. Her complete life story and announcement of a celebration of life will be available later. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Marlene Wiitala

ASTORIA — Marlene Frances Wiitala passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

