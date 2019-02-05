Gayle Runyon
OCEAN PARK — Gayle E. Runyon, 65, died at her Ocean Park residence on Jan. 28, 2019. She was a 60-year resident of the Peninsula. No service will be held at her request; her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Gary McGlone
KLIPSAN — A resident of Ocean Park the past 19 years, Gary W. McGlone, 79, died in Klipsan Beach on Jan. 25, 2019. He requested no service; however, his guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
George Robinson
ILWACO — George L. Robinson, 70, died in Ilwaco on Jan. 31, 2019. He and his wife Karen have resided in Seaview the past 14 years. A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
