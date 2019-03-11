OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident Judy McIntyre, 76, died at her home on March 2, 2019, with her family who cared for her at her side. A complete obituary will be published later. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
OCEAN PARK — Joyleen Morrison, 53, died at her Ocean Park residence on March 1, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was lovingly cared for by her devoted husband Daniel. Private family services will be held. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
ILWACO — Long Beach resident Brent Price, 65, died in Ilwaco on February 26, 2019. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
