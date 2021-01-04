Michael Ford

OCEAN PARK — Michael Ford, 71, of Ocean Park died on Jan. 3, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Keith Johnson

OCEAN PARK — Keith “KC” Johnson passed away peacefully at home with family and friends at his side on Jan. 2, 2021 at the age of 64. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Donald G. Bernard

OCEAN PARK — Donald George Bernard of Ocean Park, Wash. died on Dec. 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

