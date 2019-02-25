Howard R. Nelson

LONGVIEW — Grays River resident Howard Nelson, 88, died in Longview on Feb. 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Ken Greenfield

PORTLAND — Chinook resident Ken Greenfield, 86, died in Portland on Feb. 22, 2019 with his family at his side. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church in Seaview with a reception following. A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Ronald M. Paavola

ASTORIA — Naselle native son and resident Ronald Marvin Paavola, 86, died in Astoria on Feb. 22, 2019. No service will be held at his request; a complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Denice Thomas

OCEAN PARK — Denice Thomas, 70, died at her Ocean Park residence on February 19, 2019. She was a 23-year resident of the Peninsula and a homemaker.

No service will be held at her request. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

