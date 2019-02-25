Howard R. Nelson
LONGVIEW — Grays River resident Howard Nelson, 88, died in Longview on Feb. 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Ken Greenfield
PORTLAND — Chinook resident Ken Greenfield, 86, died in Portland on Feb. 22, 2019 with his family at his side. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church in Seaview with a reception following. A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Ronald M. Paavola
ASTORIA — Naselle native son and resident Ronald Marvin Paavola, 86, died in Astoria on Feb. 22, 2019. No service will be held at his request; a complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Denice Thomas
OCEAN PARK — Denice Thomas, 70, died at her Ocean Park residence on February 19, 2019. She was a 23-year resident of the Peninsula and a homemaker.
No service will be held at her request. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.