June Nelson
WARRENTON — June M. Nelson, 102, a resident of Warrenton, Oregon, the past four years, died at her residence on Sept. 14, 2019. A complete obituary will be published later; her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Cheryl Rusch
ILWACO — Long Beach resident Cheryl A. Rusch, 60, died peacefully in Ilwaco on Sept. 13, 2019. Her memorial service is pending at Ocean Park Lutheran Church. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
