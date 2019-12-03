Gary L. Sandberg
LONG BEACH — A five-year resident of the Peninsula, Gary Sandberg, 63, died at his resident in Long Beach on Nov. 30, 2019. At his request, no service will be held. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Sharon R. Dirschel
KLIPSAN — Sharon R. Dirschel, 83, a resident of the local area the past 17 years, died in Klipsan Beach on Nov. 28, 2019 with her daughter Susan at her side. She had requested no service; her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Ralph Olmstead
ROSBURG — Naselle resident Ralph E. Olmstead, 87, died Nov. 24, 2019 in Rosburg, Washington. He was a retired logger. No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
William A. Troxel
OCEAN PARK — William “Kerry” Troxel, 61, died at his Ocean Park residence on Nov. 22, 2019. He was a three-year Peninsula resident. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Marvin M. Haataia
VANCOUVER — Vancouver resident Marvin Haataia, 59, died in Vancouver on Oct. 28, 2019. He was a native of the Naselle area and graduate of Naselle High. His memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., at Naselle Assembly of God with a reception following. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
