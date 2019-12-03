Gary L. Sandberg

LONG BEACH — A five-year resident of the Peninsula, Gary Sandberg, 63, died at his resident in Long Beach on Nov. 30, 2019. At his request, no service will be held. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Sharon R. Dirschel

KLIPSAN — Sharon R. Dirschel, 83, a resident of the local area the past 17 years, died in Klipsan Beach on Nov. 28, 2019 with her daughter Susan at her side. She had requested no service; her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Ralph Olmstead

ROSBURG — Naselle resident Ralph E. Olmstead, 87, died Nov. 24, 2019 in Rosburg, Washington. He was a retired logger. No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

William A. Troxel

OCEAN PARK — William “Kerry” Troxel, 61, died at his Ocean Park residence on Nov. 22, 2019. He was a three-year Peninsula resident. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Marvin M. Haataia

VANCOUVER — Vancouver resident Marvin Haataia, 59, died in Vancouver on Oct. 28, 2019. He was a native of the Naselle area and graduate of Naselle High. His memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., at Naselle Assembly of God with a reception following. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandberg s: Olmstead, Dirschel Troxel Haataia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.