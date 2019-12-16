Virgil Burger

SALEM — Long Beach resident Virgil Burger, 82, died Dec. 14, 2019 in a Salem, Oregon care facility with his family at his side. Virgil was a retired teacher and wrestling coach at Ilwaco High School.

His memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., at Ocean Park United Methodist Church. His complete obituary and guestbook are available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Gary Olmstead

ILWACO — Rosburg resident Gary Olmstead, 29, died of natural causes on Dec. 12, 2019 in Ilwaco. A complete life story will be available later and his guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Linda Turl

ILWACO — Linda L. Turl, 71, an Ocean Park resident for 15 years, died in Ilwaco, Washington on Nov. 26, 2019. A full obituary will follow with the date and time for Linda’s Celebration of Life. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

