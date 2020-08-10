Patsy Brown
LONG BEACH — Patsy Brown of Long Beach, Wash., died in Long Beach on July 22, 2020 at the age of 88.
Stanley Rangila
NASELLE — Stanley Rangila of Naselle, Wash., died in Naselle on Aug. 3, 2020 at the age of 83.
Charlotte Tolle
OCEAN PARK — Charlotte Tolle of Ocean Park, Wash., died in Ocean Park on Aug. 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Full obituary will soon be available.
Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.