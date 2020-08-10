Patsy Brown

LONG BEACH — Patsy Brown of Long Beach, Wash., died in Long Beach on July 22, 2020 at the age of 88.

Stanley Rangila

NASELLE — Stanley Rangila of Naselle, Wash., died in Naselle on Aug. 3, 2020 at the age of 83.

Charlotte Tolle

OCEAN PARK — Charlotte Tolle of Ocean Park, Wash., died in Ocean Park on Aug. 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Full obituary will soon be available.

Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea is in charge of arrangements.

