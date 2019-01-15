Courtney Powell

OCEAN PARK — Courtney B. Powell, 69, died at his Ocean Park residence on Jan. 14, 2019. No service at his request. His guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.

May Adair

NASELLE — May Adair, 90, a life long resident of the Rosburg/Naselle area, died at her residence on Jan. 10, 2019. May was a talented musician and well known for her love of Finnish genealogy. Memorial service is pending in Naselle. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.

James Wright

LONG BEACH — James Wright, 79, died at his Long Beach residence on Jan. 6, 2019. He was a 20-year resident of the Peninsula and had served in the U.S. Army. No service requested. His guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Sue Williamson

VANCOUVER — Sue Williamson, 80, a former resident of the Peninsula, died in Vancouver on Jan. 7, 2019. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 9, at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Community Church. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.

