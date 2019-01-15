Courtney Powell
OCEAN PARK — Courtney B. Powell, 69, died at his Ocean Park residence on Jan. 14, 2019. No service at his request. His guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
May Adair
NASELLE — May Adair, 90, a life long resident of the Rosburg/Naselle area, died at her residence on Jan. 10, 2019. May was a talented musician and well known for her love of Finnish genealogy. Memorial service is pending in Naselle. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
James Wright
LONG BEACH — James Wright, 79, died at his Long Beach residence on Jan. 6, 2019. He was a 20-year resident of the Peninsula and had served in the U.S. Army. No service requested. His guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Sue Williamson
VANCOUVER — Sue Williamson, 80, a former resident of the Peninsula, died in Vancouver on Jan. 7, 2019. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 9, at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Community Church. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.