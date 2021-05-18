Sharon Preston
LONG BEACH — Sharon Preston, of Long Beach, Wash., died May 14, 2021 at the age of 72. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
Barbara Shaw
OCEAN PARK — Barbara Shaw, Barbara of Ocean Park, Wash., died on May 13, 2021 at the age of 90. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
George Beavin
LONG BEACH — George Beavin, 67, of Long Beach, Wash., died on May 13, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.