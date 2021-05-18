Sharon Preston

LONG BEACH — Sharon Preston, of Long Beach, Wash., died May 14, 2021 at the age of 72. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Barbara Shaw

OCEAN PARK — Barbara Shaw, Barbara of Ocean Park, Wash., died on May 13, 2021 at the age of 90. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

George Beavin

LONG BEACH — George Beavin, 67, of Long Beach, Wash., died on May 13, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

