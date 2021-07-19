David Rhoads

CHINOOK — David A. Rhoads, Chinook, Wash., died on July 16, 2021, at the age of 67. A full obituary will be posted at a later date with service information. His guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Terry Ward

OCEAN PARK — Terry Ward, 74, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on July 13, 2021. A full obituary will follow with service information.

Carol Penttila

NASELLE — Carol Penttila, of Naselle, Wash., 70, died on July 16, 2021. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

