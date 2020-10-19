Robert Provo

ASTORIA — Robert Provo of Astoria, died on Oct. 12, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon, at the age of 62. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

Florence Shawa

WALLA WALLA — Florence Shawa formerly of Long Beach, Washington, died in Walla Walla, Washington on Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Burial will be at the Lone Fir Cemetery. A full obituary will be published later.