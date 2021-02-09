Ronald Saalborn
CHINOOK — Ronald Saalborn of Chinook, Wash., died in Chinook on Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 77. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
Mark Fields
ELBE — Mark Fields, 71, of Elbe, Wash., died in Elbe on Feb. 8, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
