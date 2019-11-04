Pamela Sargeant
Ocean Park resident Pamela G. Sargeant, 72, died in Astoria on Nov. 2 with her family at her side. Memorial service pending. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Ronnie Cox
LONG BEACH — Long Beach resident Ronnie Cox died at his residence on Nov. 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Marvin Haataia
VANCOUVER — Vancouver resident Marvin Haataia, 59 died in Vancouver on Oct. 28, 2019. He was a native of the Naselle area and graduate of Naselle High School. Memorial services are pending. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
