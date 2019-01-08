Richard Gardner Sedy

LONGVIEW — On Dec. 28, 2018 Rick Sedy died at age 66. Rick is survived by his wife Dixie; Dixie’s mother Reita Skirvin; daughter Michelle Wheeler (Brian), sons Taylor and Carter (Alex), and great grandson Gunner; daughter Chasity Sedy (Brad) son Austin Sedy (Jessica) and great granddaughter Casey Lynn; sisters Linda Breckner, Patricia Iverson (Tom), Sandra Keeton (Tim); many nieces, nephews, cousins, one uncle and two aunts.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St Kelso, Washington. A procession of trucks and old cars will start in Castle Rock at noon.

Jim Long

OREGON — Jim Long, 74, longtime area resident, died in Portland on Jan. 6, 2019. No service will be held; his complete life story will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Buddy Osborne

ASTORIA — Lifelong Chinook resident Buddy Osborne, 90, died in Astoria on Jan. 4, 2019. A celebration of his life will be announced later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Cathy Tuttle

SEAVIEW — Cathy Tuttle, 68, died at her Seaview residence on Jan. 1, 2019 of natural causes. A complete obituary for Cathy, a 20-year area resident, will be published later. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Richard Hilton

OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident Richard Hilton, 80, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2018. A 17-year Peninsula resident, he was a retired logger.

No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Billie Nitzel

LONG BEACH — Billie Nitzel, 81, a Peninsula resident the past 60 years, died at his Long Beach residence on Dec. 30, 2018 with his wife Jean at his side.

No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

