Jim K. Shaw

OCEAN PARK — Jim Kenneth Shaw, 66, of Ocean Park passed away on Feb. 25, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Jeffery Drago

OCEAN PARK — Jeffery “Jeff” Drago, of Ocean Park, WASH., died on Feb. 23, 2021 at the age of 75. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Donald R. Overman

OCEAN PARK — Donald Russell Overman, 91, died on Feb. 22, 2021 in Ocean Park. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

