William “Bill” CuttingILWACO — A lifelong resident of Ilwaco, Bill Cutting, 90, died at his residence on Dec. 28, 2019. A complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
W. Carol O’NeilLONG BEACH — Longtime resident of the Peninsula, Carol O’Neil, 93, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019. Private family services and a complete obituary will be available later. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Margaret SheridanOCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident Margaret “Maggie” Sheridan, 90, died at her residence on Dec. 28, 2019. A memorial service is Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Penttila’s Chapel. A complete obituary will be published later. Her guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Patrick L. PittmanLONGVIEW — Chinook resident Patrick Pittman died in Longview on Dec. 27, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His complete obituary will be published later. His guestbook is at www.penttilaschapel.com.
