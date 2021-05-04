Jesse Strope Jr.
OCEAN PARK — Jesse Strope Jr. of Ocean Park, Wash., died on May 2, 2021 at the age of 91. Graveside services will be held at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. on May 14, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
Leslie Page
SOUTH BEND — Leslie Page, 58, of South Bend, Wash., died on May 3, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
John Hannon
LONG BEACH — John Hannon of Long Beach, Wash., died on May 1, 2021 at the age of 93. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
Kathleen DePaul
LONG BEACH — Kathleen DePaul, 63, of Long Beach, Wash., died on April 25, 2021. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.
