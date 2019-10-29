Robert S. Reed
SEAVIEW — A resident of the Peninsula the past 25 years, Robert S. Reed, 87, died at his Seaview residence on Oct. 23, 2019.
Gregory P. Yorke
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park resident Gregory Yorke, 60, died of natural causes at his residence on Oct. 12, 2019. He was a 10-year area resident.
