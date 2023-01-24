OCEAN PARK — Theresa Potter, 97 of Ocean Park, died Jan. 16, 2023. Arrangements provided by Penttila's Funeral Home, Long Beach.
Melinda Sparks
ILWACO — Melinda Sparks, 62 of Ilwaco, died Jan. 20, 2023. A graveside service will be held at Lone Fir Cemetery, Monday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. Arrangements provided by Penttila's Funeral Home.
Brian Chandler
LONG BEACH — Brian Chandler, 62 of Long Beach, died Jan. 21, 2023. Arrangements provided by Penttila's Funeral Home.
Nadine Patterson
LONG BEACH — Nadine Patterson, 64 of Long Beach, died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements provided by Penttila's Funeral Home.
Frank Brumitt
OCEAN PARK — Frank Brumitt, 82 of Ocean Park, died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements provided by Penttila's Funeral Home.
Felice "Fritzi" Davis Cohen
NAHCOTTA — Felice "Fritzi" Davis Cohen, 84, owner of the Moby Dick Hotel in Nahcotta and The Tabard Inn in Washington, D.C., died at her home in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 20, 2022. Cohen and her late husband Edward advocated for barring the use of pesticides and herbicides to control burrowing shrimp and spartina grass in Willapa Bay.
