Claude Elmer Davis
OCEAN PARK — Claude Elmer Davis, 53, of Ocean Park, passed away July 18, 2022. Condolences may be shared online at www.penttilaschapel.com/obituaries/claude-davis.
OCEAN PARK — Pamela Whaley, 77, of Ocean Park, passed July 16, 2022. Condolences to the family can be shared online at www.penttilaschapel.com/obituaries/pamela-whaley.
LONG BEACH — Tracy Renee Zuern, 51, died July 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 26, 1970 in Astoria to Norman and Nancy (Prest) Gisler. She graduated from Oregon State University and worked for Washington State Parks for 20 years. On Oct. 22, 1994 she married the love of her life, Don Zuern. Together they raised their daughter, Zoey. A celebration of life is planned Sept. 24 at the Zuern residence. Contact Zoey for details at 360-214-4095.
Tracy had a passion for hiking and the outdoors, spending many of the early days in their marriage camping, hiking, backpacking, and plenty of other outdoor activities. Tracy and her daughter shared a love of Disney. Some of their best memories were made at Disneyland and Disneyworld together. She trained in karate, and after many years of perserverance and dedication, she earned the rank of black belt. Tracy fought a 41-year-long battle against brain tumors, surviving 9 major surgeries, three rounds of major radiation, and three rounds of minor radiation. Her courage and strength was an inspiration to so many. Tracy was also blessed with a unique ability to see the good in everyone, and was someone who never failed to be kind. She never believed in the word in-laws, she believed that family is who you choose to love.
Tracy was survived by her husband Don, daughter Zoey, best dog Booger, mom Nancy, dad Jerry Jr, mom Rosie, sister Amanda, brother Jerry lll (JR), mom Linda, dad Gordon, sister Wendy, brother Paul, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and two nieces. Tracy was preceded in death by her dad Norman, and bother Michael. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
