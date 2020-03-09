Barbara Jean Smith
PORTLAND — Long Beach resident Barbara Smith, 75, died in Portland in March 7, 2020 with her family at her side. Private services and her complete obituary will be available later. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Dale Henington
LONG BEACH — Ilwaco native son Dale Henington, 68, died at his Long Beach residence on March 5, 2020 with his family present. Private family services and a complete obituary will be published later. He was a proud veteran of the 173rd Airborne Brigade serving in Vietnam. Dale’s guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
