Barbara Jean Smith

PORTLAND — Long Beach resident Barbara Smith, 75, died in Portland in March 7, 2020 with her family at her side. Private services and her complete obituary will be available later. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

Dale Henington

LONG BEACH — Ilwaco native son Dale Henington, 68, died at his Long Beach residence on March 5, 2020 with his family present. Private family services and a complete obituary will be published later. He was a proud veteran of the 173rd Airborne Brigade serving in Vietnam. Dale’s guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ntotices: Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.