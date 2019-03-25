LONG BEACH — Brett Anthony Prest passed peacefully on March 11, 2019. He was born in Long Beach in May 1959 to Donald and Jean Prest.
Brett will be remembered for his love of hunting (elk), fishing, gardening, and most of all his love for his family.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Prest and wife, Ashley Prest; a brother, Mike Prest; sisters, Nancy Beilman, Pam Abena and Shelly (Lisa Sabatka) Fauver; his grandchildren, Blakeley, Egan and Emerie, and by his close friends, Richard and Greg Iverson, and many more friends. He was proceded in death by his parents.
There will be two celebration of life events held: On Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Jackie Prest’s home chapel, Our Fathers Well, at 7137 Ortelius Drive, in Vandalia, Ilwaco. Food and refreshments will be served. The second celebration of life with take place on March 31 at 1 p.m., hosted by the Fish Trap in Chinook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.