COSMOPOLIS — Jimmie “Jim” A. Ellsworth died April 27, 2002, at his home in Cosmopolis, Wash., at 87 years old. He was born March 9, 1935, to parents Russell and Evelyn Ellsworth in Eldora, Iowa. Jim started his life on a farm in Wisconsin. He also lived in Quincy, Wash., Grand Coulee Wash., Long Beach, Wash., and Ketchikan Alaska.
While attending High School in Ketchikan he worked on the docks helping to remove fish from commercial fishing boats. Jim graduated from Ilwaco High School, class of 1952; class reunions were special times for Jim.
He purchased a commercial fishing boat called the Little John and fished in the Ilwaco area. He also helped build the boat floats there. He was a logger in the winter and a commercial fisherman in the summer.
While in the Ilwaco area, he volunteered for the Fire department and also enjoyed being on a bowling team.
He moved to Aberdeen in 1965 and was proud to be a Mayr Bros. employee. His last job before retirement was as a log truck driver.
He spent his retirement having fun traveling to many states, Mexico and Canada. His best trip was to Norway.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, visiting with his friends, and fun at casinos.
He had a remarkable memory and was great in subjects of math, geography and politics.
He was described by many people as “a goofy man” and he was.
He leaves behind his wife (of 12 years) Janice; his sister, Mary Rowe (Ric); sons, Dean (Terri), Kenny (Sandy), Jay (Cindy) and daughter, Maureen Ellsworth. Jim had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, starting at 1 p.m. at United Christian Church located on 300 W. 1st Street in Aberdeen.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Wash.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.