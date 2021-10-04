OCEAN PARK — Georgia L. Brewer, 80, from Chinook, passed in her sleep in Ocean Park on Sept. 14, 2021. Born on June 14, 1941, to Andrew and Margaret Martinson (Andrews) who resided in the Whalebone House in Ocean Park, she grew up with an extended family which included siblings Charles, Pat, David and Dale, along with many cousins.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Buhman, shortly after graduating high school. They had three daughters and later divorced.
Georgia had a long career as a dental assistant, which began in California. She later moved to Portland, where she met and married Jerry Brewer. Upon retiring, she returned to the peninsula. She became known for her friendly and efficient waitressing at The Portside Café, while her sense of humor and no-nonsense manner made her a favorite bartender at The Chinook Inn and The Sea Hag Tavern.
She was a longtime member and volunteer at the Long Beach Elks, where her meatloaf dinners were always a sellout. She also volunteered at PACE serving meals. She enjoyed painting, cooking, fishing any body of water and spending time with her family.
Georgia leaves behind three daughters, Barbara, Kathy, and Lori; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held October 17 at 1 p.m., at the Long Beach Elks. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Backpack for Kids program through the Elks.
