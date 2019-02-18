OREGON — Adrienne Lynn Bighill Green, born to Mike and Lisa Alves Bighill on Jan. 4, 1977, passed from this earth on Feb. 12, 2019, in Forest Grove, Oregon. Adrienne lived her life between her hometown of Naselle and Astoria.
Adrienne’s greatest joy was when she brought her bundle of joy, Ahlena Lisa Green, into the world. Through even the darkest days, this was her light.
Adrienne is proceded in death by her grandparents, John Sr. and Eileen Alves and John and Marie Bighill, as well as her mother Lisa Alves Bighill and uncles Don, and John Alves.
She is survived by her daughter, Ahlena Lisa Green; her father, Mike Bighill; her brother, Tracy (Bobbie-Jo) Bighill as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m., at the Naselle Assembly of God Church. Graveside rites follow at Peaceful Hill Cemetery in Naselle with a reception following. Her casket will be open at the church prior to the service. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
