ILWACO — Ocean Park resident Alice Rodlun, 80, passed in Ilwaco on Sept. 10, 2019. A native of Portland, she was born Sept. 14, 1938, the daughter of Everett and June (Pennington) DeMars.
A wife, mother and homemaker, Alice had enjoyed a vacation home locally since 1989. In 2003 she moved here permanently. Active in fraternal organizations, she was Past Worthy Matron of Waverly Chapter No. 54 Order of Easter Star in Portland. Alice served Ocean Park Women of the Moose #1930 as Senior Regent.
She and Richard L. Rodlun married on Valentine’s Day, 1973. He survives. Also surviving are five children, one brother, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Ocean Park Moose on Sunday, Oct. 6 beginning at noon. This will be a potluck with no-host bar. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
