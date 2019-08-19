PORTLAND — Aliisa Diane Wirkkala (known to all as Nana), age 63, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2019, at 7:05 a.m., in Portland, Oregon at Legacy Emanuel Hospital.
Aliisa was born on May 17, 1956, to Lawrence C. Wallin of Portland, Oregon and Barbara A. (Christensen) Wallin of Ilwaco, Wash. She is survived by her father Lawrence and mother Barbara; brother Jeffery C. Wallin and wife Candy, sister Wendy S. Wallin, husband Arne L. Wirkkala, daughter Elsa Wirkkala and husband Brian Wisdom, son Mitchell Wirkkala and wife Kristian Penttila, and son Neil Wirkkala and wife Chanel Ruch of Naselle, Washington. Grandchildren are Madison Reber Wirkkala age 22, Brianna Wirkkala age 19, Brice Wirkkala age 17, Tucker Wisdom age 7, Mason Wisdom age 3, Eva Wirkkala age 15, Kayli Wirkkala age 13, and Joey Wirkkala age 7, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Aliisa grew up in Ilwaco and graduated high school in 1974. Growing up she enjoyed being on her grandmother’s farm on Bakers Bay riding horses, she was involved in the local Rainbow chapter, enjoyed playing guitar and piano, was a cheerleader at Ilwaco High School and was also a Sunday school teacher for the Chinook Lutheran Church. Her first job was as a cook at the Big Z drive-in Long Beach, which is where she met her soon-to-be husband of 45 years, Arne Wirkkala of Naselle. They were married June 8, 1974, and went on to have three children of their own.
Aliisa babysat and provided day care for many local families in Naselle, she worked at the Bank of the Pacific in Naselle for several years and then went on to graduate beauty college in Astoria, Ore., and had her own nail salon at the Hair Villa in Naselle for several years. She worked for Jones New York in Seaside, Oregon, Naselle Rock and recently retired from TLC/Fiber credit union in Astoria and Seaside, Oregon.
She impacted many lives during her careers and developed many close relationships with clients and co-workers. She was a member of the Naselle Assembly of God church for 45 years. During this time she was involved with the Women’s Ministries, served as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, Vacation Bible School organizer and kitchen queen for many church events. She supported countless Christian ministries and overseas children’s programs. Aliisa was a beautiful woman of strong faith who cared deeply for and loved her family, children, grandchildren and friends; as well as her family in Christ. She had a great impact on our community and in many lives. She was an amazing loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, and great friend to many. She was an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and a mighty prayer warrior.
Psalm 27:4-5. One thing I ask of the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to seek him in His temple. For in the day of trouble he will keep me safe in his dwelling; he will hide me in the shelter of his tabernacle and set me high upon a rock.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31, at Naselle Assembly of God church, located at 278 Knappton Road, in Naselle. Graveside procession to follow at Peaceful Hill Cemetery on South Valley Road. Food and fellowship provided after graveside proceedings at Naselle Assembly of God. Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea is in charge of arrangements. If anyone so wishes, viewing will be open Friday, Aug. 30 at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea in Long Beach. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
