OCEAN PARK — Allen Leroy “AL” Riggs of Ocean Park, Wash., passed away on April 15, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.
Al was born on Aug. 10, 1943 in Downey, Calif., and is the son of late Ethel Freeman and Roy Riggs. Al was proceeded in death by his older brother Sam Riggs.
Al is survived by his wife Joan C. Riggs (Jo), Terry Riggs (Brother), Penny Riggs (Sister), Renae Merwin (Daughter) and five stepdaughters Debra Hoffman, Carol French, Tracey Baldwin, Karen Carver, and Teri Stevenson as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Allen was a devoted husband to Jo for 37 years; they married in Vancouver, Wash., on Feb. 16, 1984. Allen and Joan spent their retirement years traveling down to Arizona during the winters and coming back to Ocean Park for the summers.
Al enjoyed being a part of many clubs: Loyal Order of the Moose, Elks Charter #1937, Eagles Charter #3602, and the American Legion. He enjoyed playing cards and being with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.