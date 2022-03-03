NEVADA — Mr. Andre (Andy) J. Ledbetter died Feb. 28, 2022 at the age of 75 in Nevada. Andre was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Vancouver, Washington.
A Carnagie Hero, he passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and his beloved dog. Andy is survived by his son, Jason (Amanda) Ledbetter of Pahrump, Nevada, his daughter, Kristina (Kevin) of Milwaukie, Oregon, and his loving grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Beaupre) Ledbetter, in 2012.
Andy was born to Edward and Aniela Ledbetter. He attended school in Vancouver, where in 1965 at the age of 18 he bravely rescued a man from a burning home that was engulfed in flames, during which he himself sustained minor injuries. Andy is a true American hero and for his heroic action was nominated and received the Carnegie Hero Medal for lifesaving actions. While in high school, for a short time Andy was an amateur boxer and his favorite sport was boxing.
Andy met his beloved wife Patrica while still in high school and like most kids of the 1960s embraced the flower power and moved for a short while to San Francisco and enjoyed the music culture. They returned to Vancouver, Wash., and married on Dec. 9, 1970 in Vancouver and had two children.
Andy enjoyed the great outdoors and lived in Klickitat, Wash., where he enjoyed fishing and photography. He also lived on the Long Beach Peninsula, where he loved clam digging and beach combing. In 2006, he and his wife retired to Pahrump, Nevada to enjoy the desert and desert exploring watching wild horses.
Andy will be missed dearly by his family. He always had a wonderful way to make people laugh and see the positive side of things. He was a very happy person. A private memorial is planned. Anyone wishing to honor or remember Andy is asked to make a donation in his name to the ASPCA as he so loved animals.
