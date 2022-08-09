BAY CENTER — Well-loved Chinook Elder Anna May Rhoades Nielsen Strong, 93, died peacefully in her sleep a year ago on Sept. 20, 2021.
Her lifetime and family roots were grounded in Willapa Bay, one of Washington’s most scenic and historical coastal areas. She was raised in Bay Center, Washington on the shores of Rhoadesa Beach. She was the granddaughter of Chinook Native American Indian Annie Hawks and often said her heritage began before the white man arrived on Shoalwater Bay, in Pacific County. Quoted from one of her many interviews, Anna May said if she were to write her obituary she would say, “I descend from native Huckswelt, and on the other, I am a descendant of the first three white settlers in the village of Bay Center. A two-cultural heritage: That’s who I am.”
Anna May Rhoades was born in 1928, on St. Patrick’s Day to Lewis Rufus Rhoades and Anna Lola Clark. She had one brother, Carlton. To her they were inseparable. She said the beach, water and woods were their playground growing up. They grew up living off the land, knowing what plants and berries to eat, along with fishing, clamming and oystering. She shared stories of helping her dad stretch animal pelts over cedar shingles and drove them down to Portland, Oregon and sold them to Montgomery Ward Company for making coats. Anna grew up with lots of animals — stray cats in particular would follow her home. She loved kitties, and Siamese cats were one of her favorite breeds.
Anna May graduated in 1946 from South Bend High School. She attended nursing school in 1952 and graduated from Edison College as an LPN. She continued her education throughout her life, taking certified courses in Indian Basketry, Human Health & Behavior, Addictions for Chemical Abuse, and Natural History of Coastal Marine Organisms.
For all but 10 years of her life, Anna lived on the coast. During those 10 years after high school, she married her first husband Harry Nielsen, who was in the Navy. They traveled and lived in Guam, Corpus Christi, Texas, Coronado, California, and in Tacoma, Washington. She and Harry had two sons, Vernon, and Eddie. Anna May married a second time to Huey Strong and resided in Raymond, Washington. She lost both her second husband, Huey, and her son, Eddie, in the late 1990s.
Her Indian heritage and ties to her local community kept Anna May busy. She enjoyed spending time with her sons, digging clams, celebrating her birthday, potlach gatherings, watching Pow Wows, Native American dancing and music, bone games, dressing up for parades and attending the local Chinook First Salmon Ceremony. Anna May loved seeing the colors drift down from fireworks at night and watching sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Her grandson Christopher says he remembers sitting on the beach together over many years watching her embrace each sundown. He said it made her calm and happy. Nature was also important to Anna May. She knew all the species of timbers and birds. In fact, hummingbirds were her favorite and oddly enough her parents’ names were Rufus and Anna (local hummingbird species).
Her daily or weekly check-in was with her best friend of 80 plus years, Shirley Church. Catching up on the local gossip and local doings around town was their chat of the day.
In the early 1960s while working as an LPN, Anna also wrote local articles for the South Bend newsaper. She was a cheerful contributor and articulate not only with other people’s experiences but had a knack for telling a story from her perspective. On one assignment, Anna May was asked to go down to Bay Center and write an article about a small plane landing on the beach. This is where she would meet a man from the Tacoma area that would land his private Piper Cub airplane on Rhoadesa beach for a weekend of elk hunting with his brothers. It was an exciting story to write, a short-lived romance, and a love story that came back into her life in her later years. Anna May had a child in 1964 with this pilot and thoughtfully gave him up for adoption. A few years ago, they were reunited. She was thrilled to hear that she had another living son on this planet. When her son, Tom, met Anna May, he thanked her for giving him away to wonderful parents and she replied, “I have waited 54 years to meet you and thank you for finding me.” Her son turned out to work in the aviation field as an airplane mechanic and he was raised by the mirror image of his birth parents, a nurse and a pilot.
Amazed she lived into her 90s, Anna May said she didn’t feel a day over a 100 and laughed. Up until her last days, Anna May’s stories were still spoken strong with details. She was outgoing, outspoken, full of life and shared colorful stories. She appreciated all her help from family, caregivers and friends in her last surviving years. If you were in her presence, she would always say goodbye with, “Alright, the Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.”
She was preceded in death by both husbands, her brother Carlton Rhoades, and son Edward Loyal Lucious Nielsen. She is survived by her two sons, Vernon L. Nielsen (Laurie) of Spokane, Washington, and Thomas L. Wigen (Tracy) of Duvall, Washington; five grandchildren, Christopher, Krista, Daniel, Michael and Nathan; four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Katrina, Hayley and Eva Joy; her sister-in-law, Lois Rhoades; nephew Stuart and Ann Rhoades; and nieces Vicki (Paul) Rhoades and Teresa (John) O’Leary.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Elk’s Lodge Hall in Raymond, Washington, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
