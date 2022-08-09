BAY CENTER — Well-loved Chinook Elder Anna May Rhoades Nielsen Strong, 93, died peacefully in her sleep a year ago on Sept. 20, 2021.

Her lifetime and family roots were grounded in Willapa Bay, one of Washington’s most scenic and historical coastal areas. She was raised in Bay Center, Washington on the shores of Rhoadesa Beach. She was the granddaughter of Chinook Native American Indian Annie Hawks and often said her heritage began before the white man arrived on Shoalwater Bay, in Pacific County. Quoted from one of her many interviews, Anna May said if she were to write her obituary she would say, “I descend from native Huckswelt, and on the other, I am a descendant of the first three white settlers in the village of Bay Center. A two-cultural heritage: That’s who I am.”

