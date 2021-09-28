PORTLAND — Anthony “Tony” Lynn Richeson, also known to many as Jokersnake left this earth on Sept. 17, 2021, at the age of 62 in Portland, Ore. Anthony was born May 7, 1959, in Pasco, Wash.
He lived a full life full of laughter, shenanigans, and love. He loved big and will be missed by the family and friends he left behind. He is preceded in death by many siblings, his mother and father and some good friends.
He leaves behind a daughter, Melanie, a son-in law and three beautiful granddaughters who will miss him fiercely. He also leaves behind his brothers, Brent and Larry as well as a sister, Bonnie. Many friends and loved ones who will feel his passing with great sorrow.
Tony lived a very full life, growing up in Pasco and moving to the Ronald/Roslyn area as a young teenager. It was in the Kittitas County that he found some lifelong friends and fostered some great memories and stories. After the passing of his father, he joined the Naval Marine Corps where he continued to make people laugh and feel included. Tony was someone who never left anyone out of a good time. He learned a lot about himself during this time and he was so proud of his service to his country.
After the birth of his daughter, he moved back up to Pacific Northwest where he spent many years. He owned a boat and loved to fish for salmon and sturgeon with his friends and family.
The last few years of his life he spent living and connecting with his daughter and her family. He loved spending time with his three granddaughters, teaching them how to be “cool.” They liked to fish together (not that any fish were actually caught), making root beer from scratch, taking them to the skatepark to make sure boys didn’t bother them there, and getting Slurpees from 7-11 (lovingly referred to by all of them as “crack”). The last year of his life was filled with hugs, kisses, and lots of love from his family, and I believe this made him the happiest he had ever been. He will be missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life in his honor in the future. Please contact his family if you would like to know more information.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Richeson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.