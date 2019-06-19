CHINOOK — Longtime Chinook, Wash., resident, Art Pugh died on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was 81. A cryptside service was held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Riverview Abbey Mausoleum.
Arthur Wesley Pugh was born June 16, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Henry and Winnie (Wolf) Pugh. He was raised in Portland between the two villages (Tigard and Multnomah Village) and graduated from Benson Tech in 1955. He entered into the National Guard right out of high school. He married Donna Marie Ruth on Feb. 12, 1956. They moved to Seattle where he worked for Western Electric. They then moved to the St. Johns area, eventually settling in Southwest Portland. They later divorced. On May 7, 1984, Art married Lorraine Hayden (Hackett), who was the love of his life. She died in 1990.
For most of his working career, Art worked for Textronix and Merix, retiring as project manager in 1997. He designed and built his dream home. Pugh’s Landing in Chinook, Wash., was the place to be when the fishing day was over.
Art enjoyed hunting and being in the outdoors but his great joy was fishing as much as possible. He was an avid reader enjoying history and geography. His favorite time of day was “Beer 30.”
Survivors include his daughters, Tami Pugh, Patty (Ron) Hnidey, Jeanne (Mike) Ballaris; sister, Sheri L. Adams; William Willey, his brother by another mother; his special companion of 20 years, Mar Iverson; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Pugh, who died as an infant, and his brother Dennis L. Pugh.
Contributions may be made to Union Gospel Mission. There will be a barbecue in his name at his home on Sunday, June 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Arrangements by Estacada Funeral Chapel.
