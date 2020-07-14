CAMAS — Arthur Busse, 88, passed away peacefully on the morning July 12, 2020 in Camas, Washington at a hospice care facility.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1932 to Robert and Elida (Erickson) Busse at the family home in Naselle, Washington. The youngest of eight children, Art was raised and went to school in Naselle before starting work as a logger when he was 15. Art lived his entire life in Naselle, leaving only to serve his country during the Korean War as an expert sharpshooter in the U.S. Army. After leaving the army, he returned to Naselle and continued working as a tree-faller.

On Sept. 6, 1969, Art married his loving wife of 51 years, Vivian Reed Eike. Art retired from the timber industry at the age of 62 and for the next 10 years worked at Naselle Water Company.

Art is survived by his wife Vivian in Naselle. He was preceded in death by a son Charles Eike. Art is also survived by his son Paul Eike, Ilwaco; son Kevin Busse, Naselle; son Bruce Busse, Ilwaco; daughter Sherry Busse Brooks, Lexington, Wash.; Gary Busse, Longview, Wash.; 12 grandchildren, and his brother, Walter Busse of Naselle, Wash.

A private family graveside inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Art’s memory can be made to the Naselle Fire Department and Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 54, Naselle, Washington 98638.

His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.