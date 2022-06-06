SEATTLE — Ava Driscoll was born on April 1, 1963 in Seattle, Wash., to Les and Ann Driscoll. Ava passed away on May 16, 2022.
Ava attended Pilgrim School, Fauntleroy Grade School, Denny Jr. High, and graduated from Chief Sealth International High School where she lettered in cross country and track. While in high school she traveled to Washington DC to participate in the Close-Up program. She was baptized at Seaview Methodist Church in Seattle, attended Sunday school, youth group, and church. She was a member of Campfire Girls, played the piano, was very artistic, and a talented photographer. She volunteered as a photographer and website manager for the Northwest Region of the Metropolitan Opera. She always enjoyed helping others.
Ava earned a bachelor's degree in botany from the University of Washington. She loved flowers and plants and volunteered at the Arboretum. She later earned an associate degree in computer science from South Seattle College. During her life she worked for Alexander & Alexander Insurance, Home Depot, and as a property manager. She was also a web designer.
While growing up she spent her summers at Oysterville with her parents and brothers. She enjoyed swimming in the bay, bike riding, clamming, helping with the family oyster business, and visiting with her grandparents, Virginia and Ted Holway, and other relatives and friends.
Ava is survived by her parents, Les and Ann Driscoll, brothers Dan and wife Linda, Dennis, her niece Shannon, and aunts, Ruthie Sheldon, Sue Holway, Katherine Smith, Lois Kaino and Virginia Wilson and many cousins. Ava left us all too soon.
