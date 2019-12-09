SEAVIEW — Barbara Akerlund, 73, a resident of the Peninsula for 47 years, passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Barbara was born to Cliff and Alice Anderson, on Oct. 8, 1946, in Spokane. She was raised on a farm in Ralston, Washington.
Her family moved to Ritzville, Washington when she was in the eighth grade. Barbara graduated from Ritzville High School in 1966. She graduated from Yakima Valley College as a dental assistant in 1967.
Barbara married Tom Akerlund on Dec. 13, 1969.
In 1972 they moved to the Peninsula where Tom took a teaching position and Barbara worked for Dr. Jeff Walker for 12 years. Barbara then worked as a school attendance secretary for 25 years, retiring in 2011.
Barbara leaves behind her husband, Tom; daughter So Yeon and her partner, Dustin Kilburn and their two children, Grover, age 11 and Faris, age 4, all of Kirkland, Washington. Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind her brother, Bill, and his wife Glenda, of Moses Lake, Wash. In addition her nephew, Eric and his wife, Jodi and their two sons, Avery and Braeden of Moses Lake survive her. Barbara was well-loved by her family and many, many friends. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.