OCEAN PARK — Barbara A. Dunn passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer surrounded by family and friends. She was 86 years young. She was born to Cleatus Marshall and Ann Barbara Nichols on Sept. 14, 1934 in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the first born of three children. Her brother, Joe Daniel Nichols and sister Betty Lorene, precede her in death.

Mom was born during the Depression and after moving many times, the family finally settled in Warrenton, Oregon in 1941. She married Dewey Dunn in 1951 and they had three sons, Dewey Allen, Daniel Joe, married to Diane and Kevin Lynn, married to Trisha, they have a son, Kevin James. Her children and grandson survive her.

Mom and Dad were divorced in 1966 and she began working for Avon. She started as “The Avon Lady” and excelled in a career that went on for 28 years until she retired in 1994. She felt truly blessed to have a job that she loved. Mom did lots of volunteer work. She was very active in New Hope Community Church, she volunteered at Our House and served on the Board of Directors. She was an active member in American Business Women's Association. Mom traveled the world with her family and many of her friends. China, Africa, Europe, Turkey and many more far off places. Mom was a Bridge player and spent years on the Board of District 20 for Duplicate Bridge; she had achieved the rank of Life Master.

She began painting while living in Vancouver. She started out painting scenes and flowers but bright, bold and whimsical seemed to be her calling. In 2006 Mom decided to be closer to home and moved to Surfside, Washington. She got to spend time with her grandson, Kevin. And of course, volunteering. Mom began helping at the Animal Shelter and later, looked forward to helping each week at the Food Bank and Visitors Center in Long Beach. She became a member of Peninsula Baptist Church.

Mom acquired three cats after moving to Surfside, Leo, Truman and Lola. They kept her company while painting and relaxing at home. She liked doing yard work, and was proud of the fact that she still mowed her own yard. When Mom passed away she only had Lola, and she would be so happy to know that Lola has a new home and is loved. There were many friends in our mom’s life and to name a few, would leave out so many. However in the last few years Moms friend, Becky Silvey did so much to help Mom with doctors visits, trips to Astoria, church and anything that would come up. We cannot thank her enough. We hope to have a Celebration of Life when circumstances will allow for a gathering. There is an online guest book at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea. Please sign it and leave a favorite memory of Mom. We wish to thank everyone who had the pleasure of knowing our Mother and being a part of her incredible journey.

