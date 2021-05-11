ILWACO — Barbara Reta O’Grady Gibson Phillips, dedicated wife, beloved mother and loving sister, died May 8, 2021 in Ilwaco, Wash.
Born Oct. 11, 1929, in Bend, Oregon to parents Harry and Reta O’Grady, she spent her childhood in Bend, Oregon. The oldest of three children, the family moved to Ft. Lewis, Wash., when her father was transferred there in 1944 during World War II. She graduated from Clover Park High School with honors and then soon after married William R. Gibson in 1948. Barbara then worked at the Main Fort, Section 5 at Madigan General Hospital for one year.
After the birth of her two sons, William (1949) and Robert (1959) she returned to the workforce in 1962 at Pacific Lutheran University. Barbara worked in various secretarial positions at PLU including her final position as Administrative Assistant to the Director of the School of Nursing. She retired after 28 years of dedicated service in October 1990.
In May 1967, she married Hubert (Hap/Phil) Phillips. Upon her retirement she began an adventure of camp hosting at various locations throughout the U.S. with Hap until finally settling down with Hap in Ilwaco in 1998. Her husband of 33 years passed in January 2000. Barbara then started working at Ocean Beach Hospital in 2001 in Ilwaco as a medical file clerk until officially retiring in 2013.
The family was actively involved in the Pacific Northwest 4-wheel Drive Association with the Tacoma Cresthoppers jeep club. Barbara was active in the church community serving at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tacoma, Wash., and Chinook Lutheran church in Chinook, Wash. She was involved in the AAUW book club and a member of the Timberland Library Board in Ilwaco.
Barbara was preceded in her death by her parents, Harry and Reta O’Grady; her husband Hubert E. Phillips; her oldest son William H. Gibson and brother Tom O’Grady.
Survivors include her sister, Kathleen Tiller, sister-in-law Jan O’Grady; her youngest son, Bob Gibson (Melody); grandsons, Robert and David Gibson; granddaughter Michelle Gibson; step-grandchildren, Brandi and Kevin Nichols, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
Interment services to be held on Monday, May 17, at 11 a.m., at Ilwaco Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Chinook Lutheran Church, the Ilwaco Library or Ocean Beach Hospital.
