ROSBURG — A native daughter of Rosburg, Bernice E. Rinell, 91, died in Bremerton, Washington, on June 2, 2019. The daughter of Finnish immigrants Waino and Laina (Takala) Rinell, she was born at home on Sept. 21, 1927. She grew up on the family farm in Rosburg where she attended Maple Grove Elementary, and then after moving to Aberdeen graduated from Weatherwax High School.
Bernice was married to George Koski and later Jack Dykes. She was a devoted mother and homemaker when living locally. Later she resided in Ballard near Seattle where she worked in the accounting department of Pay ‘N Save Corp., before retirement when she moved to Poulsbo to be near her daughter, Dee Dee.
Bernice loved entering contests and drawings, playing table games and cards. She had traveled throughout the U.S., to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico and especially enjoyed her three trips to her roots in Finland where she met family. Bernice also collected rocks (heart-shaped ones) and tended to her garden, always trying to grow an award winning pumpkin though she did manage an 18-inch sunflower!
Bernice is survived by daughters, Diana “Dee Dee” (Frank) Peterson, Teresa (Steve) Baker and Debra Winger; son, Bryan Koski; step-daughter Sherry Delatorre; six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great-grandson and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as extended family in Finland. She was predeceased by sisters Margie Metcalf, Beulah Nikula and Rachel Liukko; brother Ernie Rinell; son Mark Yeend; and step-son Rick Dykes.
Bernice always considered the Naselle/Rosburg area home. Appropriately she will be buried with a graveside service at Salmon Creek Cemetery in Naselle at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
